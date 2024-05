MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk’s belief that ancient civilizations existed on Mars is plausible, Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov told TASS

"Musk is an authority on this, he should probably be believed," Borisov said on the sidelines of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk spoke at a conference in Los Angeles, during which he suggested that humanity could find evidence of ancient civilizations existing on Mars.