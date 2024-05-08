Kiev meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs by calling Putin’s presidency illegitimate

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Western-coordinated statements from the Kiev regime regarding the legitimacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s election are an illegal attempt to interfere in Russia's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

During a news briefing earlier in the day, Zakharova said that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s statement regarding the inauguration of the Russian president was "detached from reality," that the motivation behind it was to "question the legitimacy and democracy of the election of the Russian president."

"It was another blatant attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our country and it was definitely orchestrated by the West with the use of the Kiev regime as its tool," she added.