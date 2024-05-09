Combat aircraft fly over Moscow’s Red Square in Victory Day parade

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Combat aircraft flew over Moscow’s Red Square during the military parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Nine Su-30SM heavy multirole fighter jets and MiG-29 frontline fighters flew over Moscow’s Red Square, performing the Kubinka Diamond stunt. They were followed by six Su-25 attack aircraft that released fumes in the colors of the Russian national flag.

Traditionally, the Victory Day parade's fly-past involves operational/tactical aircraft (fighter jets, frontline bombers and attack aircraft), long-range aircraft (long-range bombers and strategic missile-carrying aircraft), military transport planes and specialized aircraft (aerial refueling tankers, long-range radar surveillance planes and airborne command posts), and also army strike, multirole and military transport helicopters. In various years, the structure and amount of aircraft in the Victory Day parade’s fly-past slightly varied.

Overall, 15 combat planes flew over Moscow’s Red Square at altitudes of up to 500 meters and at a speed of 550 km/h.