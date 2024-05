DUBAI, May 12. /TASS/. As much as 311 people died due to the flood in the Baghlan Province in northeastern Afghanistan, the AFP news agency reports, citing the UN World Food Programme.

A spokesperson of the International Organization for Migration told AFP that more than two thousand houses were destroyed. Search and rescue operations in the northeastern part of the country continue, the news agency said.

The flood caused by storm rains occurred in Afghanistan on Friday.