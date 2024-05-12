Russian IT infrastructure operating stably in cyberwar environment — Rostelecom

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia has ensured stable operation of its IT infrastructure in conditions of the cyberwar and other difficulties, President of Rostelecom company Mikhail Oseevsky told reporters.

The start of the special military operation in Ukraine necessitated preservation of stability and quality of services in conditions of isolation from foreign vendors, Oseevsky said. A quick transition to autonomous development of the industry, import substitution and achievement of the technological sovereignty occurred.

"We provided for stability of digital infrastructure operations and managed to build up the efficient protection in conditions of the unleashed cyberwar,:" the chief executive added.