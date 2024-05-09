Russia knows how to deal with Ukrainian drones — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones "fly like flies over the heads" of the fighters in the special military operation, but Russia knows how to deal with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"We know how difficult it is for our fighters, who are faced with the fact that enemy drones are flying overhead like flies, we all know this. We are working on this, and I am sure we will see results," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that those tasks that until recently were solved exclusively with the help of aviation systems are now being solved with small means, but with great effect.

The Russian people show their best qualities in difficult moments, their courage and heroism, which is confirmed by the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"When such difficult, key moments come, the Russian people show their best qualities - courage and heroism, regardless of their age. It’s in our blood," Putin said.

He noted that he considers it important to have a frank conversation with the military so that tasks on the battlefield during Russia’s special military operation are solved with minimal losses.

"I really look forward to such a frank conversation about what and how we are doing on the battlefield, what else needs to be done so that the actions of our combat units are even more successful, so that tasks are solved with minimal losses and so that we achieve all the tasks given to us by our Motherland," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that on the battlefield Russia needs to be one step ahead in terms of high technology, he said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service.

"To be successful, we need to be one step ahead in high technology," the president said.

Putin added that Russian engineers and scientists work virtually around the clock so that the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces can stay ahead of the enemy. This is one of the main conditions for achieving victory, he added.

"Our developers, scientists, and engineers also work around the clock to stay ahead of the enemy. I would like to repeat - we are generally successful. This is one of the main conditions for ensuring our overall success and victory," he said.

At the same time, Russia manages to obtain dual-use and civilian developments on the international market, which can also be used for combat operations, Putin said.

The key condition for Russia's development is success in a special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes.

"We have every opportunity - absolutely every opportunity - to ensure that all our tasks are fully realized. But only under one condition - subject to your successful work on the battlefield," he said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony. The video was released on May 9 by the Kremlin press service. "This is the key condition today," he added.

The Western community, which works for Ukraine, wants to see Russia as a "weak link", Putin added. "The enemy has enough modern means, because the entire Western community is working for our enemy. It dreams about Russia no longer existing in its current form," he said.

At the same time, the president is certain that Russia will win the special military operation, with Russian soldiers' courage and heroism serving as its fundamental conditions. "We are aware of instances of courage and heroism," he said, adding, "This is absolutely crucial, this is one of the key prerequisites for our triumph, and I have no doubt about it.".

Russia will continue its mutually beneficial partnership with all countries that share the values of freedom and justice and stands for equal and indivisible security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to emphasize - Russia will continue to develop a mutually beneficial partnership and friendship with everyone who shares the values of freedom and justice, advocates strict compliance with international law and a comprehensive, equal, and indivisible security system," Putin said.

He emphasized that this is a duty to everyone who went through the terrible trials of World War II.

In this difficult period for Russia, its fate depends on everyone, so we need to look up to the generation of victors in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Victory Parade.

"Russia is now going through a difficult, milestone period, the fate of the Motherland, its future depends on each of us," he said.

"Today, on Victory Day, we realize this even more acutely and clearly and invariably look up to the generation of victors - brave, noble, and wise, for their ability to cherish friendship and persevere in the face of adversity, for their confidence in themselves and their country, and for their sincere and unselfish love for their Motherland," Putin emphasized.

He added that Russia rejects the claims of any states and alliances to exclusivity. "We reject the claims of any state or alliance to exclusivity. We know what such ambitions lead to," he said.