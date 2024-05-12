Putin nominates Boris Kovalchuk as head of Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated Boris Kovalchuk to the post of the chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber, the Federation Council.

The nomination is yet to be approved by the Federation Council.

Chair of the Federation Council Committee on the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance Vyacheslav Timchenko told TASS that the upper chamber is expected to vote on Kovalchuk’s candidacy on May 14.

"Yes, it is planned to consider the issue of appointing the new chairman of the Accounts Chamber during a plenary session on May 14," Timchenko said.

Prior to the plenary session, the nomination will be considered by the Federation Council’s Committee on the Budget and Financial Markets.

In accordance with the Russian Constitution, the chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber is nominated by the Russian president and approved by the Federation Council. The president picks up his nominee from at least three candidates proposed by the Federation Council and then submits his choice to the Federation Council. A simple majority is required for final approval.

The post remained vacant since the Chamber’s previous head Alexey Kudrin was relieved of his duties in November 2022.

Kovalchuk was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1977. He graduated from the law department of St. Petersburg’s State University in 1999. He was appointed aide to then Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 2006. Between 2006 and 2008, he also served as the head of the priority national projects department of the Russian Government Apparatus. In June 2010, he was appointed CEO of Russian energy holding Inter RAO UES and held the post until March 14, 2024. On March 15, 2024 he was appointed deputy head of the Presidential Control Directorate of the Presidential Executive Office.