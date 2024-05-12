At least 11 Belgorod residents killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks in past day

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. At least 11 residents of southwest Russia’s Belgorod were killed as a result of multiple Ukrainian shelling attacks over the past 24 hours, including eight victims pulled from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building and three people, who were killed by Ukrainian projectiles on Sunday night, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"As a result of massive Ukrainian shelling, 11 civilians have been killed in Belgorod today. Eight bodies were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and three people were killed in a shelling attack that occurred [on Sunday] evening — a girl aged 17, a woman, and a man died of injuries instantly," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, 25 people have been injured in the city over the past 24 hours, of whom three have been taken to hospital. Also, 17 apartments in five residential blocks and five cars have been damaged in the attacks. A power transmission line, too, was damaged, causing an emergency shutdown to households in five streets.