US ready to do utmost relieving Kiev of responsibility for atrocities — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The lack of a response on behalf of the United States to the Ukrainian strikes on residential neighborhoods in Russia shows their readiness to do everything possible to relieve Kiev of the responsibility for its atrocities, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"The reaction of American officials to the deadly strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on residential areas, or rather the absence of even a hint of condolences, is very telling," the press office of the Russian Embassy quoted Antonov as saying, when asked to comment on the US position regarding the Ukrainian attack on May 12 on the Russian southwestern city of Belgorod.

"It emphasizes Washington’s readiness to do everything to relieve the Kiev puppets of responsibility for their atrocities," he noted.

"Let me emphasize: children, women and old people are being killed with Western weapons," the press office of the Russian Embassy quoted Antonov as saying. "Some promises by Kiev not to use weapons it received from America on targets in our country are not worth a penny."

"Such "ostrich" policy of the collective West, led by the United States, and the reluctance to rein in Ukrainian henchmen will not lead to any good. Covering up terrorists is monstrous and inhumane," he continued.

"There can only be one conclusion. The Russian Armed Forces need to increase combat operations. Move the military threat away from the borders of the Russian Federation. No compromise is acceptable when it comes to our national security," he added.