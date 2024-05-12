Putin relieves Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev of duty

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev relieved Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev of duty.

A decree, signed by Putin on Tuesday, says Patrushev is "relieved of duty <…> in connection with being appointed to a different post."

The decree comes into force on the day of signing.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed the information, saying that the announcement about Patrushev’s new post will be made shortly.

"He will keep working, and, within the next few days, we will make an announcement on where Nikolay Platonovich [Patrushev] will continue his service," Peskov said.

He also confirmed that Sergey Shoigu was relieved of his duties as the minister of defense and was appointed secretary of the Russian Security Council.