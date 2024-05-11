MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The elimination of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky might be beneficial for Western countries, especially in order to pin the blame on Russia, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"The West may sometime find this (Zelensky’s elimination - TASS) beneficial to someone, since Russia may be blamed once again, to put the blame on us for Zelensky’s elimination. Of course, someone may find it interesting," Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.