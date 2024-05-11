{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

West may benefit from Zelensky’s elimination to put blame on Russia — DPR head

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The elimination of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky might be beneficial for Western countries, especially in order to pin the blame on Russia, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"The West may sometime find this (Zelensky’s elimination - TASS) beneficial to someone, since Russia may be blamed once again, to put the blame on us for Zelensky’s elimination. Of course, someone may find it interesting," Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

Tags
Vladimir Zelensky
Military operation in Ukraine
Those complicit in terrorist attacks on Russian territory to be inevitably punished — MFA
On May 11, the day of the anniversary of the DPR, Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired US-made HIMARS missiles at the city of Donetsk, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reminded
Read more
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Read more
Russia maintains its nuclear weapons policy, but situation is changing — diplomat
Moscow has repeatedly officially stated that Russia is taking all necessary measures to guarantee national security, but at the same time is firmly committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Portion of Belarusian Air Force relocated to reserve airstrip during nuclear drills
"After we relocate the technical personnel, we will start practicing the preparation for the use of non-strategic nuclear munitions," Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Viktor Gulevich said
Read more
Russia didn’t invite officials from unfriendly countries to victory parade, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova said veteran organizations in unfriendly countries weren’t affected by the decision not to invite officials
Read more
Russia observes moment of silence for those killed fighting against Nazism
The television program showed portraits of fallen heroes and animated candles of remembrance
Read more
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Read more
Geomagnetic storm on Earth reaches extreme levels first time since 2005
The extreme level of a geomagnetic storm on Earth may trigger damage to energy systems
Read more
White House claims Russian forces started offensive on Kharkov
" We’ve been coordinating closely with Ukraine to help them prepare", John Kirby said
Read more
Russian canoeist Pavlov bared from 2024 Olympics for clicking Like under Putin’s video
Canoe rowers Mikhail Pavlov and his teammate Zakhar Petrov were scheduled to participate in the 500-meter distance Olympic qualifying distance race for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games
Read more
Protest against foreign agent bill underway in Tbilisi
The demonstration organized by the opposition started at 7:00 p.m. local time from three downtown locations places, namely First Republic Square near the Georgian parliament
Read more
ISS orbit not to be adjusted over solar flares, subsequent geomagnetic storm
The Institute of Applied Geophysics told TASS that the geomagnetic storm on Earth has intensified from the G3 (strong) to G4 (severe) level
Read more
Russian military fights Nazi followers in special military operation — Shoigu
He stressed that during the war, the qualities of a multinational people were revealed — its strength and fortitude, incredible mutual support, and a commitment to fight for the ideas of justice and humanism
Read more
Submarine force armed with Poseidon torpedoes to come into operation in Kamchatka in 2025
It is also reported that the new division that the Russian Pacific Fleet is setting up within its submarine forces will also comprise other submarines in addition to the Belgorod and Khabarovsk subs
Read more
Belarus, Russia conduct tactical nuke drills amid current situation — Lukashenko
"An escalation is ongoing," the president said
Read more
Armenia’s CSTO membership not discussed at EAEU summit — acting Russian deputy PM
"The CSTO is not a topic for the EAEU, which deals with purely economic matters," Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Read more
Mauritius working on Mir system introduction — Russian Ambassador
Mir cards are now accepted in nine countries but operations of the system are limited in six of them
Read more
Russia’s Dnepr group repels counterattack by 118th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Over the week, units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that his country cannot rely on the CSTO and he cannot answer Armenian society’s question why the country should be its member
Read more
Russia to restore peace in Donbass regardless of Zelensky’s attempts — MFA
Russia will bring back the long-awaited peace and will solve the most complex tasks, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
US veteran says Soviet Union turned the tide of World War II
Frank Cohn said the people that refuse to do justice to the Soviet role in the war simply don't understand what was going on
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
Press review: US to ban Russian uranium and Georgia pushes ahead with controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 2nd
Read more
Spartak Moscow FC striker Quincy Promes still in custody at prison in UAE
Previous media reports stated that Promes was detained by UAE local law enforcement authorities in Dubai in early March by order of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service
Read more
Russian government done a lot in difficult conditions — Putin on Mishustin’s candidacy
Putin added that he hopes that parliamentarians will support his choice
Read more
Those complicit in terrorist attacks on Russian territory to be inevitably punished — MFA
On May 11, the day of the anniversary of the DPR, Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired US-made HIMARS missiles at the city of Donetsk, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reminded
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles, M777 howitzer
Crews manning the Msta-SM2 self-propelled artillery system from the 1st Guard Tank Army also destroyed a manpower, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Share of modern weapons in the Russian nuclear forces has reached 95% — Putin
Russia has begun serial production of new Zircon hypersonic missiles, the head of state said
Read more
Russia does not accept US policy to limit Cuba’s development — Putin
According Russian President, the Cuban people have been fighting this for decades and they are confident
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate holds artillery firings in Arctic drills
"The combat exercises were conducted in the Barents Sea waters closed for shipping," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Putin approves structure of new government
According to his decree, the distribution of authority between deputy prime ministers has changed
Read more
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Read more
Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said that good intentions of pontiff "raise no doubts"
Read more
Relations with Russia are really important for Israel — Ambassador to Moscow
Dialogue between Israel and Russia is important, including on those topics where the parties "absolutely disagree," Simona Halperin said
Read more
Russia knows how to deal with Ukrainian drones — Putin
The Russian leader noted that those tasks that until recently were solved exclusively with the help of aviation systems are now being solved with small means, but with great effect
Read more
Pentagon awards $332 mln contract to produce GMLRS
The estimated completion date is October 20, 2027, the US Department of Defense added
Read more
Hungary, China ink 16 cooperation agreements, including on nuclear energy
The cooperation agreements tackle such fields as investment, energy, trade, finance, customs control, agriculture, tourism, science, culture and media
Read more
CIS countries retain relations after 'divorce,' appreciate each other even more — Lavrov
"All CIS countries have spoken about the importance of this unification, which emphasizes the new nature, new level, new qualities of our relations not within a single state, but within the Commonwealth," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian points of deployment and equipment at railway stations
Тhe Russian Ministry of Defense noted that "air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, workshops for the production and repair of unmanned boats and UAVs, temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries
Read more
UN General Assembly recommends Security Council consider making Palestine UN member state
The resolution was supported by 143 states; 9 states, including Argentina, Hungary, Israel, the US and the Czech Republic, voted against; 25 states abstained
Read more
Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles
Read more
Russian embassy slams ‘unacceptable’ Berlin’s decision to ban Russian flag on May 8-9
"We consider the bans discriminatory and contrary to the spirit of post-war historical reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany," the Russian diplomats pointed out
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin proposes Denis Manturov as his first deputy
During the State Duma’s debate on the candidacy for prime minister, the lawmakers proposed to promote the industry sector supervisor to first deputy prime minister
Read more
Russian hockey team’s 2026 Olympic participation to be determined next year — IIHF chief
Last October, the IIHF announced that Russia could play in the same group with the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy if Russia is cleared to participate in the event
Read more
Organ harvesting ‘big business’ on frontlines in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"Information on organ harvesting in Ukraine nowadays deserves attention and requires urgent international efforts on monitoring and taking relevant measures. The existence of this terrible bloody business is impossible without sponsorship at the highest government level," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Israel has no plans to introduce Russian Mir payment cards — ambassador
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said said that Israel works with the international SWIFT system
Read more
Russia pre-emptively plans intermediate-range missile sites to counter US moves — diplomat
Correspondingly, specialists are carrying out preliminary pre-emptive planning, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Some 12,000 missiles fired by Hamas at Israel since October 7 — spokesman
Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy said that more than 2,000 of them falling down in the territory of the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Indonesian ambassador says Su-35 fighter jets contract remains in force
Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares said that around 30% of weapons in service with his country’s armed forces are Russian-made
Read more
Hezbollah drones attacked Iron Dome sites in north Israel
The artillery base of the Israel Defense Forces in Khirbet Maar was early exposed to rocket and mortar shelling
Read more
Russian envoy vows both mirror, asymmetrical response to provocations by Baltic states
According to Sergey Belyaev, diplomatic relations with the three Baltic states have been downgraded to a charge d’affaires level
Read more
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
Read more
Press review: Russia flexes nuclear muscle and Israel signals imminent offensive in Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 7th
Read more
Mads Mikkelsen plans to return to Moscow as a tourist
The actor said he is familiar with Russian and Soviet cinema
Read more
New US arms shipment to Ukraine a reaction to Russia’s success at frontline — envoy
Anatoly Antonov also castigated the US administration for shrugging off responsibility for Ukrainian attacks at civilian facilities in Russia with the use of weapons being supplied from the United States
Read more
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin proposes Denis Manturov as his first deputy
During the State Duma’s debate on the candidacy for prime minister, the lawmakers proposed to promote the industry sector supervisor to first deputy prime minister
Read more
Israeli army attacking Rafah in southern Gaza — media
Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television said the Israeli air force is also delivering airstrikes at Khan Younis
Read more
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
IIHF implements 24-month ban on international transfers by CSKA Hockey Club
The ban is imposed from the day the original one-year transfer ban concludes
Read more
Ukrainian army loses up to 160 troops in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
The military agency added that Ukrainian losses included two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and three howitzers
Read more
West may benefit from Zelensky’s elimination to put blame on Russia — DPR head
Read more
Russia to open consulate-general in Maldives
It will be opened in the city of Male
Read more
Gazprom posts net loss under IFRS for 2023 amounting to $6.8 bln
The group’s EBITDA amounted to $19 bln in 2023 against $44.9 bln in the previous year
Read more
Russian armed forces attack military airfield in Ivano-Frankovsk region, target reached
According to Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the facilities hit
Read more
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Read more
Residential building partially collapses in Russia’s Komi Region
The press service told TASS that 14 people had been evacuated which is everyone who was present in the building at the time of the collapse
Read more
Trump sees Biden willing to stop all aid to Israel soon
Earlier, former US President said that the Democratic Party actually hates Israel
Read more
Actions by Finland, Sweden pose increasing threats to Russia’s security — diplomat
Sergey Belyaev said that Moscow is closely watching the integration of Finland and Sweden to the military bloc
Read more
Russia’s wheat exports rise by 11% to 40.85 mln tons — experts
According to Rusagrotrans analytical center, grain exports from July 2023 to March 2024 reached 53.9 mln tons, rising from 44.9 mln tons the previous season
Read more
Ukraine turns into self-imposed pariah over past ten years — diplomat
Ten years have gone by and nowadays it is obvious to everyone that the people of Donbass made the right choice then and defended it on the battlefield, said Maria Zakharova
Read more
Belarus gears up for trial run mounting nukes to delivery platforms
According to Alexander Volfovich, the Belarusian military's capabilities will be tested in the field of "delivery of warheads to military units, their mounting on launchers and their attachment to Su-25 jets"
Read more
Germany prepares for war against Russia, says Russia’s security official
All attempts to present the [recorded] conversation of Bundeswehr officers as a simple game of missiles and tanks were malicious lies, said Dmitry Medvedev
Read more
Three people dead in bus crash in St. Petersburg, nine rescued, four — in clinical death
The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that diving rescue work has been finished at the accident site
Read more
Twelve Vampire missiles destroyed over Russia’s Belgorod Region
The on-duty air defenses destroyed 12 missiles over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Russia, US to straighten out relations despite difficulties — US WWII veteran
The veteran answered in the negative to a question as to whether the US-Russian ties had been ruptured for good
Read more
Woman killed, 29 more wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod, as a result, 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, four commercial facilities have been damaged, as well as glazing in two hospitals
Read more