Russia urges OSCE to condemn Ukraine's criminal attack on Belgorod — mission

VIENNA, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow has called on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to resolutely condemn the latest Ukrainian attack on Belgorod, according to a comment by Russia’s mission to the OSCE which said that Kiev used NATO-supplied weapons in the attack.

"We urge the OSCE leadership, primarily Malta’s current Presidency, to denounce the criminal act as harshly as possible. It is unacceptable to ostentatiously ignore civilian victims among Russians - be it in Belgorod, Donbass or anywhere else," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "There should be no double standards or political filters at the OSCE when it comes to obviously brutal violations of international humanitarian law by the Kiev regime," it added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at around 11:40 a.m. Moscow time (8:40 a.m. GMT - TASS) on Sunday, Ukraine carried out a terrorist attack as it shelled residential areas in Belgorod using the Tochka-U tactical missile system as well as the Olkha and the RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launchers.