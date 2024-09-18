CIS to hold another air defense exercise in Kazakhstan

MINSK, September 18. /TASS/. Another air defense exercise of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in Kazakhstan, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces Andrey Lukyanovich told reporters following a meeting of the Coordination Committee on air defense at the Council of CIS Defense Ministers.

"We have an eventful agenda that includes the announcement of a meeting of the Coordination Committee and the holding of the Combat Commonwealth joint maneuvers involving operational tests in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Belarusian Defense Ministry quoted the commander as saying.

According to him, "a joint computerized command-and-staff exercise" is currently taking place as part of Committee meetings in Belarus. "In the course of this exercise, we model the results of combat operation of air defenses of the joint regional air defense system," Lukyanovich explained.