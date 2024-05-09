Relations with Russia are really important for Israel — Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Relations with Russia are really important for Israel, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said in an interview with TASS.

"The relations between Israel and Russia is really important to us. I think it’s mutual. I have very good contacts on a personal level, on a professional level, and I’m grateful for that," Halperin noted.

The diplomat stressed that dialogue between Israel and Russia is important, including on those topics where the parties "absolutely disagree."

She was commenting on her summons to the Russian Foreign Ministry shortly after starting work in this position in connection with "unacceptable statements."

The ambassador added that her task is not only to identify existing differences, but also to develop relations between the countries in general. According to her, during the several months of her stay in Russia, this process proceeded "quite seriously."

"One of the most valuable things that describes the relationship between Israel and Russia is that we can frankly tell each other everything we need to say. And I personally believe very much in direct, frank dialogue," she went on.

"I’m happy to say that I communicate well with many people [in Russia], often with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, with other departments. It is important that Russia, my Russian colleagues, know Israel’s position. It is important that I can hear Russia’s position from them, even if they absolutely disagree," the diplomat said.