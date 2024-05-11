Israeli army attacking Rafah in southern Gaza — media

DUBAI, May 11. /TASS/. Israeli troops have launched artillery strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Qatari TV channel, the Gazan city’s central and eastern areas came under attack. Also, reports have come that northeastern neighborhoods of Rafah, which is located near the border with Egypt, are also being attacked.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television said the Israeli air force is delivering airstrikes at another southern Gazan city, Khan Younis.