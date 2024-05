MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Mauritius aims at strengthening friendship in Russia, despite pressure from the West, Russian Ambassador to the republic Konstantin Klimovsky told TASS in an interview.

"Despite pressure from the collective West, Mauritius continues to be set for proactive development of bilateral cooperation, based on traditionally friendly relations between our countries," the Ambassador said.

Mauritius also took place in the second Russia-Africa summit, Klimovsky added.