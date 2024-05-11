US Army veteran urges Moscow, Washington to prevent WWIII from happening

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. Russia and the United States hold the responsibility for preventing another world war from taking place, Frank Cohn, a US World War II veteran who took part in the encounter of the Soviet and US troops at the Elbe River in April 1945, told TASS.

"But certainly, Russia and the Americans have an obligation to assure that World War Three doesn't happen. Because if World War Three happens, we're wiping out humanity," said retired Army Colonel Cohn.

According to him, life would never be the same in the event of a global military conflict. It "would be a real catastrophe. Mankind is liable to just die out with these weapons that we have," the 98-year-old concluded.