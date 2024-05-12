Battlegroup North liberates four settlements in Kharkov Region in past day

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated four settlements in the Kharkov Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North moved deeper into enemy defenses, liberating the settlements of Gatishche, Krasnoye, Morokhovets, and Oleinikovo in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 11 that Battlegroup North had liberated the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletyonovka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in the Kharkov Region.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet

Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed an MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. In addition, 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, eight Tochka U missiles, a French-made Hammer guided bomb and 23 Vampire, Grad and Olkha rockets were intercepted," the statement reads. -0-bea

The Defense Ministry specified that a total of 595 planes, 274 helicopters, 23,987 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 516 missile systems, 15,992 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,290 multiple rocket launchers, and 9,526 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 21,634 special military motor vehicles, had been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Russia’s Battlegroup East moves to more advantageous positions in past day

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, repelling two Ukrainian counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions, hitting troops and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region. Two counterattacks by assault teams from the 21st National Guard Brigade and the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade were repelled near Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the defense ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 125 troops, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup North makes Ukraine lose up to 100 troops, two tanks, two Vampire systems

Russia’s Battlegroup North made the Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 100 troops, two tanks, a Kozak armored vehicle, four artillery systems and two Vampire rocket launchers in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Troops and equipment of the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 110th and 113th territorial defense brigades were hit near Degtyarnoye, Volchansk and Kazachya Lopan. The enemy lost up to 100 troops, two tanks, a Kozak armored vehicle, and four vehicles in the past day," the statement reads.

The ministry added that a French-made Caesar 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, two D-20 152 mm howitzers, a D-30 122 mm howitzer, two Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launchers and a Grad multiple rocket launcher had been hit by counterbattery fire.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr makes Ukraine lose up to 50 troops in past day

Ukraine lost up to 50 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted a defeat on units of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, 35th Marine Brigade, the 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Zolotaya Balka, Kazatskoye and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 50 troops," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Ukraine had also lost two motor vehicles, six US-made M777 155 mm howitzers, two Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzers and three D-30 122 mm howitzers.

Battlegroup West repels four enemy counterattacks in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, repelling four Ukrainian counterattacks and making the enemy lose up to 190 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, inflicting a defeat on the forces of the 14th, 30th and 66th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the 110th territorial defense brigade near Makeyevka, Artyomovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Olivovsky Yar area. They repelled four counterattacks by assault teams of the 116th Mechanized Brigade and the 77th Air Mobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 190 troops, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Ukraine loses up to 620 troops in Battlegroup South’s area of responsibility in past day

Ukraine lost up to 620 troops, six field depots and a large amount of artillery systems in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline position, hitting troops and equipment of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, the 92nd Assault Brigade, the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the 107th, 112th and 115th territorial defense brigades near Spornoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by the 41st Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 620 troops, two tanks, 18 motor vehicles, a Strela-10 missile system, a UK-made Braveheart 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, three UK-made L119 105 mm howitzers, three Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzers, and a Nota electronic warfare system. Besides, Russian forces destroyed six Ukrainian field depots.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center makes Ukraine lose two tanks, including Abrams, in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center made Ukraine lose 415 troops, as well as two tanks, including an Abrams, a Bradley fighting vehicle and a Kozak armored vehicle, in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center carried out successful operations, improving their tactical positions and inflicting a defeat on troops of the 68th Ranger Brigade, the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Second National Guard Brigade near Mayorsk, Yevgenovka, Vodyanoye and Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ten counterattacks by the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 142nd and 143th infantry brigades, and the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Arkhangelskoye, Solovyovo, Netailovo and Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian army lost up to 415 troops, two tanks, including a US-made Abrams, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and a US-made Paladin 155 mm self-propelled howitzer.