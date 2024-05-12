Three people wounded by rocket firing against Israel’s Ashkelon — newspaper

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. Three people were wounded as a result of rocket firing against the city of Ashkelon in south Israel, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The rocket fired from the Gaza Strip fell together with the intercepting missile on a residential house, resulting in heavy damage, the newspaper said. Three people were wounded and "have been sent to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for treatment," the news outlet added.

Ashkelon is situated 12 km to the north from the border with the Gaza Strip.