US, allies destroy four drones over Red Sea — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, May 12. /TASS/. Representatives of the international coalition formed by the US destroyed four Houthi drones over the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on its page in the X social network.

"At approximately 8:45 p.m.(Sanaa time, 5:45 p.m. GMT) on May 10, Iranian-backed Houthis launched an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. A coalition aircraft successfully engaged the UAS," CENTCOM said.

Three drones were also destroyed on May 11, the Command informed. No injuries or damages were reported.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah rebel group, also known as the Houthis, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November.