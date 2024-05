MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued all necessary instructions as he has heard reports from acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov and Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on the collapse of a section of an apartment building in Belgorod following a Ukrainian attack on Sunday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"All necessary instructions have been given," Peskov said as he condemned the latest missile attack on Belgorod as barbaric.