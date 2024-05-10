Russian forces hit Ukrainian points of deployment and equipment at railway stations

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian forces carried out 27 strikes on enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine in response to Kiev’s attempts to damage Russian energy facilities on May 5-10. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, mercenary deployment points and equipment at stations were hit.

"From May 5 to May 10, in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy and industrial facilities, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 27 group strikes with sea-and air-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles devices, which hit facilities in the energy industry, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, and the railway infrastructure of Ukraine," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense noted that "air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, workshops for the production and repair of unmanned boats and UAVs, temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries, as well as manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at railway loading stations were hit.".