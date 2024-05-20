Russian embassy in Tehran mourns Raisi's death, lowers flag in solidarity

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tehran has expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and lowered the flag as a sign of solidarity with the Iranian people, the diplomatic mission said on its Telegram channel.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, to the entire Iranian people and government. We wish endurance and fortitude in overcoming this gravest tragedy," the statement reads.

The embassy added that "the flag will be lowered" to show solidarity with the Iranian people.