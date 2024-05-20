Slovak PM Robert Fico’s clinical condition improves — doctors

BRATISLAVA, May 20. /TASS/. The clinical condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fizo, who was rushed to a hospital last week following an assassination attempt, is improving, the hospital’s management stated after medical consultations of doctors in a statement on its Facebook account (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist) on Monday.

Fico, who survived an assassination attempt last Wednesday, was hospitalized at the Roosevelt Hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica. He was reported at that time to be in stable but still serious condition.

"Following today’s consultations, [we report that] the patient is in a stable condition," the statement reads. "His clinical condition is improving, he is already talking [with doctors], and his inflammatory [process] indicators are on the gradual decrease."