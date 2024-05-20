Tehran gives assurances of no disruptions to cabinet work following leader Raisi’s death

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will not cause any disruptions to the work of the government of the Islamic republic, the cabinet said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will become interim president of the Islamic republic following Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, IRIB television reported.

A presidential election must be held within 50 days. The Guardian Council, a group comprising lawmakers, lawyers, and the first vice president, decides who is allowed on the ballot.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Among other victims are Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports about the death of Iran’s leader in the crash.