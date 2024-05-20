Kiev insists on unattainable demands for settlement — expert

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejects negotiations and insists on completely unattainable demands to settle the conflict, while his army is being defeated, says Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, commenting on the situation regarding Zelensky’s legitimacy.

He finds it "perfectly understandable why Ukraine would not hold an election" during the special military operation.

"Zelensky can defend this decision under the Ukrainian constitution's ban of elections while martial law is in effect as well as the logistical nightmare that such an election would represent. In the US some right-wing Republicans have been taking Ukraine to task for this decision, but they are in the minority. Zelensky had announced this last year when his approval ratings were still high," the expert said.

According to Kuznick, Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped to approximately 60%, because "the Ukrainians are tired of war."

"This is understandable. Ukraine has been losing ground steadily in recent weeks. Casualties continue to mount. Manpower and ammunition shortages persist. The war is being lost. Still Zelensky holds fast to completely unrealistic and unattainable demands," Kuznick underscored.

He pointed out that some Ukrainians see him as "heroic," while other have grown tired of him and would prefer he return to being a comedian."

"I don't fault Zelensky for postponing elections under the circumstances. I fault him for refusing to negotiate while his army is being defeated, his nation is shrinking in size, his casualties are mounting, his approval ratings are declining, and his people's morale is weakening," Kuznick concluded.

Under the constitution, Zelensky’s presidential mandate runs out on May 21, 2024. New elections are legally impossible amid the martial law, introduced in February, 2022 and prolonged repeatedly.