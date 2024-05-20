Russian troops destroy 9,700 artillery guns in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed 9,700 artillery guns and mortars of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In all, the following weapons have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 601 aircraft, 274 helicopters, 24,419 unmanned aerial vehicles, 523 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,097 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,305 multiple rocket launchers, 9,700 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,843 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops keep advancing deep into Ukrainian army’s defense near Kharkov

Russian troops kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continue advancing deep into the enemy defense. They inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled two counterattacks by enemy assault groups near the settlements of Volchansk and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 380 personnel, eight motor vehicles, three 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a Bukovel electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russian troops liberate Belogorovka community in LPR over past day

Russian troops liberated the community of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units fully liberated the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic in active operations and gained more advantageous positions," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses over 340 troops in Donetsk area in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 troops, three tanks and four ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South "inflicted casualties on enemy manpower and equipment near the settlements of Spornoye, Razdolovka, Kleshcheyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 340 personnel, three tanks and three motor vehicles. Four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed two 122mm D-30 howitzers, two UK-made 105mm L119 howitzers, a US-manufactured 105mm M119 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized, 25th airborne and 142nd infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Umanskoye, Netailovo and Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 143rd infantry brigade near the settlement of Solovyovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 330 personnel, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles (two German-made Marder vehicles and a US-made Bradley) and two motor vehicles, it said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun and a 155mm M777 howitzer of US manufacture, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian counterattack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army counterattack in the south Donetsk area where the enemy lost roughly 120 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted casualties on enemy manpower and equipment near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, three motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops eliminate Ukrainian subversive group on Dnieper River island

Russian troops eliminated a Ukrainian subversive group on a Dnieper River island and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated on the Pereyaslavsky Island. Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 108th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnoye in the Kherson Region, Stepnogorsk, Rabotino and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 30 personnel, a tank, nine motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops strike place of Ukrainian commanders’ meeting over past day

Russian troops delivered a strike at a meeting place of Ukrainian army commanders over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a radar station of a German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system and a launcher of an S-125 air defense system. In addition, they hit a meeting place of the command staff of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd and 95th assault brigades, massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 138 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 45 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a smart bomb, four rockets and an anti-ship missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 45 unmanned aerial vehicles, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four US-made HIMARS rockets and Olkha rockets and a Neptune anti-ship missile," the ministry said.