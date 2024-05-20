MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Western leaders are concerned about the catastrophic drop in the level of public support for Ukraine's leadership, with President Vladimir Zelensky’s approval rating down to 17%, the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said.

Zelensky's five-year term of office expires at midnight on May 20. In accordance with the Ukrainian constitution, starting from this moment he cannot be considered the legitimate head of state.

"The press bureau of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reports that, according to reports the West is extremely concerned about the catastrophic drop in the ratings of Ukrainian leaders, especially after the adoption of a new draconian law on mobilization. According to closed opinion polls conducted by the Americans and Europeans, the level of support for Vladimir Zelensky has dropped to 17% and continues to decline," the report says.

The SVR remarks that "in anticipation of the expiration of his term of office on May 20, Zelensky is desperately trying to get rid of any ‘unreliable’ characters."

"Large-scale purges are being carried out in the army and reshuffles are in progress in the government, the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine - TASS) and the National Security and Defense Council," the SVR said. "Fearful for his life, Zelensky has launched a major and obviously far-fetched media row over an alleged plot by the leadership of the Ukrainian State Protection Directorate to assassinate the head of state," the SVR said, adding that a brain-washing campaign is being conducted in an attempt to intimidate Ukrainian citizens into thinking that if Kiev is defeated, "inevitable mass repression" will follow.

"Even among the continuously indoctrinated military personnel Zelensky's popularity does not exceed 20%," the SVR stated. "Over 70% of the population does not trust all Ukrainian media and about 90% would like to leave the country," the news release says. "The Ukrainian president feels the vulnerability of his position."

Western dictating

The Americans and their allies, the SVR points out, "strongly recommend Zelensky not to loosen his grip on the country's population and to continue to create an atmosphere of fear among civilians, grossly distorting the goals and objectives of Russia's special military operation."

The press bureau drew attention to the fact that history has shown time and again that attempts to retain power using lies and intimidation do not work.

"In Ukraine it will be the same. The country's people will definitely have an opportunity to realize the scale of the pyramid of lies built by Zelensky and give the period of his rule a proper assessment. It is unlikely, though, that for this they will have vocabulary suitable for print," the SVR concluded.