MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia will not be able to rely on a possible agreement with Ukraine or the West's guarantees, so it considers Iskander, Tsirkon, Kinzhal and other armaments as the best safeguards, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has told TASS.

"Even if some compromise agreement is reached, we will not have full confidence in its fulfillment. I have said so many times. Any newly-minted Fuhrer' of the Ukrainian Reich is capable of tearing it up at any moment for opportunistic reasons," he explained.

Medvedev noted that in such a case "no Western guarantees will help."

"They will not give them, anyway. Therefore, the best guarantees for us for the future are the Sarmat, Yars, Iskander, Tsirkon, Kinzhal and other highly effective Russian weapons. And, of course, the heroic combat-ready Russian Armed Forces," he summarized.

President Vladimir Putin earlier stated that Russia had never refused to negotiate, in contrast to the Ukrainian side. However, since Moscow has been repeatedly deceived, it is to develop an understanding first "who is worth doing business with and how " and who can be trusted and to what extent. Putin pointed out that future agreements should be based on the Istanbul draft but incorporate today's realities. The Kremlin has also repeatedly noted that Russia will negotiate on its own terms and by no means yield to attempts to impose rules on it.