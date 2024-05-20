Turkish drone discovers potential fragments of Raisi’s helicopter — Anadolu

ANKARA, May 20. /TASS/. A Turkish Bayraktar Akinci drone discovered a heat source, which may be the fragments of the crashed helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkey shared the coordinates of the presumed crash site with Iranian authorities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami confirmed it, Press TV reported.

According to IRNA, the heat source is located near the village of Tavil, 30 km away from the Azerbaijani border. The rescuers have already departed to the discovered location, IRIB reports.