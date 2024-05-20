FACTBOX: Iran confirms death of President Raisi in helicopter crash

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri has confirmed the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The Iranian IRIB state television also confirmed the deaths of other passengers on board the presidential helicopter, including the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem.

TASS has summarized the main facts known so far.

Circumstances of accident

- A helicopter carrying Iran's president crashed near the village of Uzi in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported.

- Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other Iranian officials were also on board.

- The helicopter that crashed was an American Bell 212, the Tasnim news agency said, adding that it could carry up to 14 people.

- Two of the three helicopters in the Iranian president's motorcade arrived safely, carrying Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Roads and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Deaths confirmed

- All passengers and crew of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were killed in the crash, according to Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand.

- This information was confirmed by the country's vice president, Mohsen Mansouri.

- The wreckage of the presidential helicopter was found at an altitude of 2,500 meters.

- All the bodies of the victims were sent from the crash site to the city of Tabriz.

- The funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be held in Tabriz on May 21.

Further work of authorities

- The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will not disrupt the work of the government, the cabinet said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

- Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume the duties of the head of state until elections are held.

- The council, which includes the heads of the Majlis (parliament) and the judiciary, as well as the first vice president, must organize the presidential election no later than 50 days later.

- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has been appointed acting foreign minister after the death of Hosein Amir-Abdollahian.

- Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a five-day national mourning for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several high-ranking Iranian officials killed in a helicopter crash, the Tasnim news agency reported.

International reaction

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his sympathies to the relatives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, adding that he "will forever have fond memories of this remarkable man."

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered his condolences to the families and friends of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

- The Russian Embassy in Tehran expressed condolences over the death of the Iranian president and lowered the flag in solidarity with the Iranian people.

- European Council President Charles Michel, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan expressed their support for the Iranian president and his accompanying dignitaries.

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Ebrahim Raisi's contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also emphasized the merits of the country's president and foreign minister in developing regional relations.

- The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that true friends of Minsk had passed away and wished the Iranian nation strength and courage.

- Israel insisted it was not involved in the helicopter crash, Reuters reported, citing an Israeli official.