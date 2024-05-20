President, Foreign Minister of Iran die in helicopter crash — Red Crescent

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. All passengers and the crew of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter died in the crash, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand announced.

"No signs of alive passengers have been found after the discovery of the crashed helicopter location," he said on IRIB TV channel.

The helicopter also carried Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rakhmati and Tabriz Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem.