Moscow expects implementation of agreements with Tehran — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue deepening its relationship with Iran as Moscow hews to the position that previous agreements with Tehran will be implemented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Of course, we deeply condole with the government and people of Iran over this terrible tragedy as we reaffirm our commitment to close, in-depth cooperation on both bilateral and international issues," Ryabkov said. "And we also hew to the position that all agreements reached earlier will be implemented," he added, taking a TASS reporter’s question about whether cooperation with Russia would be affected following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The senior Russian diplomat emphasized that Moscow and Tehran would continue to develop their relationship gradually, including in terms of the tasks of "strengthening security."

On Sunday morning, Raisi opened a hydro dam on the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijanian border together with his Azerbaijanian counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Following the ceremony, Raisi traveled home. A helicopter carrying Raisi went down in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also on board and died. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports about the death of Iran’s leader in the crash.