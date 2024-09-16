Court indicts suspected Trump assailant Ryan Wesley Routh — report

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. A US court indicted Ryan Wesley Routh, suspected of preparing another assassination attempt against US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the suspect was charged with two gun-related offences, including possession of firearms while serving a criminal offence sentence, and possession of firearms with destroyed serial number.

A court hearing on Routh’s imprisonment has been scheduled for September 23.

On September 15, the FBI reported that a shooting incident near the Trump International Golf in Palm Beach, Florida, is being investigated. The incident is considered an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, who was present at the golf club at the time. According to the local sheriff, an AK-looking firearm with an optical sight was discovered at the assailant’s hiding spot, along with two bags - one having ceramic tile inside - and an action camera. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been detained.