GENICHESK, May 20. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 44 Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts in the Kherson area over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"The Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 37th marine infantry and 65th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Vesyoloye and Rabotino. The enemy lost 47 drones, 38 observation posts and 44 UAV control posts," the governor said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 19 that the Ukrainian military had lost about 60 troops in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours.