Russian troops destroy Ukrainian combat group in eastern Chasov Yar, says DPR

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed the Ukrainian combat group in eastern Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and part of the town is in the gray zone, a spokesman for the DPR defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"We can say that the eastern part of Chasov Yar is in the gray zone. Actually, no enemy combat group has been left there. Some have managed to retreat while the others have been destroyed," the spokesman said.

Despite intensive strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery, the Ukrainian military is still attempting to redeploy reserves to the town’s eastern part, he said.

The DPR defense circles told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian troops in eastern Chasov Yar were in operational encirclement.