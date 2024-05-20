MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The decision to make peace with Russia will be made not by the Ukrainian president but by the US and its allies, who will try to get Moscow to sign an unfair deal, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told TASS, assuring that Russia will never sign such a treaty.

"One way or the other, the decision on a peace treaty will be made not by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky nor by a figurehead nominally replacing him. They will be overseen by those who supply the Kiev regime with weapons to continue the 'eternal war.' Let’s name them directly - the US and its Western allies," the politician said.

Medvedev believes that these countries will never abandon their objective to destroy Russia. "I am deeply certain that the West will push for the most unfavorable agreement for us, which we will never sign," he stated.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia, unlike the Ukrainian side, had never rejected any negotiations. However, because Moscow was repeatedly tricked in the past, it must now be realistic about whom it is dealing with and exactly how much the opponent can be trusted. Putin pointed out that the agreements should be based on the 2022 Istanbul agreements draft, taking into account the current reality. The Kremlin has also repeatedly noted that Russia will not accept any agreements where the terms are dictated by someone else.