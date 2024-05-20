Press review: Kiev eyes expanded strikes on Russia and takeaways from Putin's China visit

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Ukraine seeks US backing for strikes on Russia; assessing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China; and Russia’s win-win relations with Africa. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev ready to expand strikes against Russia Kiev acknowledges the Russian army’s victories on the front lines and anticipates an increase in combat activities by its forces in a variety of directions, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Still,the Ukrainian authorities are not ready to talk peace, and instead intend to step up strikes on key targets in Russia. According to a number of important US media outlets, a Ukrainian delegation is currently visiting the US in an attempt to persuade the White House to increase the flow of intelligence data on the whereabouts of Russian troops, military, and other critical installations in Russia. Kiev also continues to seek official clearance from US leadership to use American munitions against such targets. According to reports from the special military operation zone, Russia has the advantage throughout nearly the entire line of combat. Kiev is especially concerned about the situation around Kharkov and in Donbass. Apparently, in order to throw Russia for a loop, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using Western weapons against targets on Russian territory without permission from the United States or NATO, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

In a recent comment to the French and Ukrainian media, Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky stated unequivocally that there should be no limitations on the use of Western weapons for strikes on Russia, pointing to Ukraine draft security guarantee agreement with the United States. US representatives officially reject Kiev’s requests. "The Americans want to have it both ways. According to White House National Security Adviser John Kirby, the US does not encourage or tolerate attacks using US-donated weapons on Russian soil." However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in Kiev that Ukraine itself was free to decide how to deploy these weapons," military expert, retired colonel Vladimir Popov told the newspaper. According to the expert, unofficially the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Pentagon have long collaborated on matters such as ensuring Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes and exchanging intelligence data and coordinates of Russian targets in the special military operation zone and border regions. Now, Popov believes, Kiev wants more. "Kiev’s future targets include military arsenals, storage sites, places for military troops, and so on. This must be prevented both diplomatically by influencing the United States and other Western countries, as well as by military means, eliminating Ukraine’s combat and military-industrial capacity," he said. Vedomosti: China-Russia rapprochement on the eve of Swiss summit on Ukrainian crisis President Vladimir Putin visited China last week, his first international trip since taking office for a fifth time. At the concluding press conference with the Russian media, Putin described the visit as "purely a working trip," with the two sides discussing "many topics." He also acknowledged that the Ukraine situation was a topic of discussion in Beijing, with Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu taking part in the talks, Vedomosti writes.

Yana Leksyutina, top researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, agreed that Putin’s trip was conventional, but there were tangible results as well, noting to the newspaper that agreements were signed on growing Russian agricultural exports and increasing humanitarian cooperation. Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, believes the primary takeaway from Putin’s remarks following the discussion of Ukraine in China is that diplomatic efforts by all sides are now intensifying, with Russia and China closely working in this regard. "Evidently, Russia believes that China has a critical role to play in putting the issue to bed. The entire saga of settling the Ukrainian problem is now reaching a critical point. While the anti-Russian coalition gets set to hold a summit in Switzerland (in June - Vedomosti), Russia and China are going their own way. If Beijing plays a key role in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the conclusion of which will define the new world order, China will become one of the primary architects of this new system," he told Vedomosti. According to Kashin, China believes that the refusal to consider Russia’s legitimate security interests lies at the heart of the Ukrainian issue. "The unbridled expansion of NATO, which has destroyed the balance of security in Europe is seen as the main cause of the conflict," Deputy Director of the IMEMO RAS Alexander Lomanov told Vedomosti. Izvestia: Russia’s 'quid pro quo' diplomacy winning Africa over, says Libyan Foreign Affairs Minister Countries in the Middle East and Africa are tired of arms races and constant conflicts, and believe it is time to focus on building a multipolar world, Abdul Hadi Al-Hawaij, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the interim government of Libya (controls the eastern part of the country) said in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, Russia, unlike Western countries, interacts with its partners on the premise of mutual benefit, not force. Moscow’s approach to foreign policy encourages regional players to increase diplomatic ties with Russia, he noted.