Russian tennis player Andreeva proud of winning tournament in Romania

PARIS, July 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva is proud of her performance at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Romania and was happy to win her first trophy in the career.

On Friday, Andreeva defeated her fellow countrywoman Elina Avanesyan in the final match of the tournament.

"I am really proud of myself and of our work with my coach," Andreeva said in a comment provided by the WTA press service to TASS. "It was a really tough week for me, with a lot of pressure, a lot of ups and downs. So I am really happy that I've captured my first WTA title," the athlete added.

Andreeva currently holds the 32nd position in the WTA rating. She will play with Magda Linette from Poland in the first round of the Olympic tournament on July 28.

"Paris also has something special in my heart. I really enjoy playing on that clay," Andreeva said in a comment provided by the press service to TASS.. "Maybe I do have a little bit of confidence, winning the title here [in Romania - TASS] and then remembering my good run at the French Open," she noted.

"I will try to not to think about it, anyway, but, I think I could show some great level of tennis out there," the athlete added, commenting on her forthcoming performance at the Olympic Games