MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Kiev has been sustaining heavy casualties on the battlefield and does not stand a chance to defeat Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, taking questions from TASS.

"Kiev has been sustaining heavy casualties on the battlefield ever since its counteroffensive failed. It does not have a ghost of a chance to defeat Russia even if it fights until the last Ukrainian," the Russian politician said.

He believes that "the population of a broken Ukraine realizes this only too well," noting that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky canceled the country’s presidential election knowing that he would likely "lose spectacularly."