Russia ready to help Iran investigate Raisi’s helicopter crash, Shoigu assures

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in a telegram to Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash and offered assistance in investigating the tragic incident.

"Please, accept the deepest condolences over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. We mourn this irreplaceable loss together with the Iranian people. I am confident that his work will be continued and he will be remembered for centuries. I confirm our readiness to provide all the necessary assistance to establish the true causes of the crash of the helicopter with Ebrahim Raisi onboard," the press service of the Russian Security Council quoted him as saying.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Among those on board were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz. Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed the death of President Raisi and his entourage.