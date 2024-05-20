End of Zelensky’s term to have no effect on Russia’s operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The expiration of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's term of office does not affect the special military operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"No, the special operation continues," Peskov said when asked whether the expiration of Zelensky's term of office might influence the special operation.

The powers of the current Ukrainian president under the current Constitution expire on May 21. There is no legitimate way of extending them. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the issue of the Zelensky presidency’s legitimacy after May 20 should be resolved in Ukraine by its political and legal systems.