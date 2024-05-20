Zelensky usurps power in Ukraine, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has effectively seized power in the country after the elections were annulled, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told TASS.

"He spat on the Constitution of his 'country,' ignored the Constitutional Court, and did not even extend, but usurped the supreme power. He covered himself with an inarticulate declaration of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament - TASS) on the abolition of presidential election in times of war," Medvedev pointed out.

The constitutional powers of the current Ukrainian president expire on the night of May 21. Elections in the country were supposed to take place in March, but were not held due to the declaration of martial law.