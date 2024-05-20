Ukrainian troops leave positions in eastern Paraskoviyevka near Ugledar, says DPR

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left positions in the east of the settlement of Paraskoviyevka near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Monday.

"In Paraskoviyevka, Ukrainian armed formations did not withstand the thrust of our artillery and Aerospace Forces. Those who survived fled their positions in the eastern part. A third of the community was simply abandoned," he said.

The Ukrainian military abandoned most of the bodies of dead soldiers in the combat area, he added.