Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes due to technical failure — news agency

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed "due to a technical failure," Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

The agency did not specify the nature of the helicopter's malfunction.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem were also on board the helicopter. Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand said that all passengers and crew of the helicopter were killed in the crash. Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports of the death of the president and his entourage.