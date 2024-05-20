T-80 tanks help Russian troops advance in Avdeyevka area

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Crews of T-80 tanks from the Battlegroup Center helped Russian troops advance in the Avdeyevka area, wiping out a Ukrainian army stronghold, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

T-80 tanks destroyed the enemy stronghold by direct fire, it said.

"They are retreating and we are moving after them. Following this tactics, infantry moved forward. This was a tank carousel," tank gunner with the call sign Romeo specified.

"The fire was delivered by 125mm high-explosive fragmentation shells against enemy positions, destroying machine-gun emplacements and fortifications and providing fire support for advancing infantry groups. Tanks delivered fire from a distance of 800 meters under constant enemy shelling," the ministry said.

"Competent and skilled operations by T-80 crews enabled infantry assault groups to seize enemy positions and gain ground in the designated area," it specified.