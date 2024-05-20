Raisi's death positions Khamenei's son as likely successor — Politico

BRUSSELS, May 20. /TASS/. Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, the son of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will now likely be the one to succeed his father, the European edition of the newspaper Politico reported.

In recent years, Raisi’s loyalty to the regime sparked speculation about him potentially replacing Khamenei as supreme leader. Now - with his death - the belief among many in and around Iran is that Khamenei’s own son, Mojtaba, will now be the frontrunner to succeed his father.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at Washington’s Foundation for Defense of Democracies noted that the deceased president was exactly the kind of person Khamenei wants running the country. "Raisi’s death narrows down the selection process for his successor, and Khamenei’s own son is one potential candidate," he added.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Also on board were Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports that the Iranian leader died in the crash. As the state TV channel IRIB indicated, in accordance with the Iranian Constitution, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will become interim president of the Islamic republic until the elections, which must be held within 50 days.