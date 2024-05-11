Ukrainians actively using British weapons to strike Russian regions, diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have been actively using UK-supplied weapons for terrorist attacks against Russian regions, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told TASS in an interview.

He emphasized that Britain remains one of the largest military donors to the Kiev regime as it has been lobbying for weapons supplies to Kiev by other countries. "According to the English themselves, since 2022, London has already donated around 7.1 bln pounds for Ukraine’s defense purposes. At the same time, Ukrainian forces have been actively using British-supplied weapons to conduct terrorist attacks at civilian infrastructure and peaceful civilians in Donbass and other Russian regions," the diplomat said.

According to Belyaev, the decision to send another 500 mln pounds ($617 mln) worth of military aid to Kiev announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on April 23 comes as London is seeking to demonstrate its push to lead at NATO and in Europe. "The English acted in a similar manner when they moved to deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger II tanks to Ukraine," he explained.