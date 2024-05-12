Kharkov Region’s authorities continue evacuation of civilians

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Over 4,000 people have been evacuated from the Kharkov Region’s areas bordering Russia, Oleg Sinegubov, head of Ukraine’s regional military administration, said.

"A total of 1,377 local residents have been evacuated from the Chuguyevsky District, 2,097 form the Kharkovsky District, and another 29 from the Bogodukhovsky Sky District. Volunteers have evacuated 570 people," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Sinegubov announced that about 1,800 people had been evacuated from the three districts.

Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region’s military-civilian administration, said on May 10 that fighting was underway in several areas along the line of engagement. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that reserve troops had been deployed to the Volchansk area in the Kharkov Region. Local authorities said that civilians were being evacuated from the town of Volchansk.