SIMFEROPOL, May 12. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a drone near the Crimean city of Simferopol; no damage or casualties were reported, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said.

"Air defenses shot down an enemy drone near Simferopol. No damage or casualties were reported," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

He called upon residents to stay calm and rely on official sources of information.